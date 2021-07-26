CHICAGO (CBS)– The heat continues.
Monday's temperatures will be in the low 90s with sunny skies.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties through Tuesday at 12 a.m.
A cold front approaches later in the week, knocking temperatures down.
Storm chances continue as well.