CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) — The Cubs have sent lefty reliever Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A’s, according to reports late Monday.
The deal is pending a physical, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Cubs are getting two minor leaguers in the deal, including Greg Deichmann, Rosenthal reports.READ MORE: 31 Percent Of Illinois Nursing Homes Are Not Providing CDC With COVID-19 Vaccine Information, Organization Says
Chafin, 31, has a 2.06 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 37 strikeouts against 11 unintentional walks in 39 1/3 innings this season. He’s served alongside righty Ryan Tepera as one of the two primary setup men for Craig Kimbrel. Chafin’s numbers took a huge hit in his last outing when he allowed three runs on two hits along with two walks without recording an out. Before that, he had a 1.37 ERA and 0.74 WHIP. Prior to that meltdown, he had gone 26 straight outings without allowing a run.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Steamy Heat Through Midweek
The A’s mostly use Lou Trivino as their closer with lefty Jake Diekman and righties Sergio Romo and Yusmeiro Petit in the setup roles. Chafin is sure to enter this mix in the late innings, especially if he throws the way he’s thrown nearly all year for the Cubs, his last outing notwithstanding.
The Cubs have fallen out of contention and are clearly sellers. The biggest names are possibly yet to be dealt, with at least Craig Kimbrel sure to go and possibly even the likes of Kris Bryant and/or Anthony Rizzo.
Deichmann, 26, was the A’s second rounder out of LSU in 2017. He’s hitting .300/.432/.449 with 13 doubles, three triples, four homers, 34 RBI, 47 runs and seven steals in 59 Triple-A games this season.MORE NEWS: Family Of National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal Posts Flyers Around Belmont-Cragin, Offers Reward After He Was Shot And Killed
CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder contributed to this report.