By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — An Air Quality Alert holds until midnight.

A heat advisory is also in place for western Illinois, for the feels-like temperature set to reach 105 degrees. The area in red below will have a heat index to 110 degrees on Wednesday.

Watches And Warnings: 07.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Tuesday night, expect a stray shower or storm toward morning and muggy conditions, with a low of 74. On Wednesday, look for isolated showers or storms and a high of 91. It will be very humid.

7 a.m. Wednesday: 07.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Humidity levels continue to increase in our area through Thursday until a front passes. With the building heat and humidity, we could have isolated showers or storms tomorrow during the day.

5 p.m. Wednesday: 07.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday night, an organized squall line heads our way from Wisconsin. This could bring severe storms with damaging winds very early Thursday morning.

4 a.m. Thursday: 07.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 75. The high for Thursday is 86.

Dewpoint Forecast: 07.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once the front passes, gusty northeast winds will generate high waves for the rest of the day Thursday and through Friday, making for dangerous swimming conditions.

7 Day Forecast: 07.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

