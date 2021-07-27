CHICAGO (CBS) — An Air Quality Alert holds until midnight.
A heat advisory is also in place for western Illinois, for the feels-like temperature set to reach 105 degrees. The area in red below will have a heat index to 110 degrees on Wednesday.
For Tuesday night, expect a stray shower or storm toward morning and muggy conditions, with a low of 74. On Wednesday, look for isolated showers or storms and a high of 91. It will be very humid.
Humidity levels continue to increase in our area through Thursday until a front passes. With the building heat and humidity, we could have isolated showers or storms tomorrow during the day.
Wednesday night, an organized squall line heads our way from Wisconsin. This could bring severe storms with damaging winds very early Thursday morning.
The low for Wednesday night is 75. The high for Thursday is 86.
Once the front passes, gusty northeast winds will generate high waves for the rest of the day Thursday and through Friday, making for dangerous swimming conditions.