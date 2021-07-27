CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after issuing a missing person alert for a 1-year-old boy from the Uptown neighborhood, police said the baby was never missing, and has been at a shelter the entire time with his family.
Monday evening, Chicago Police issued a missing person alert for 1-year-old Tristan Whigham, saying he’d last been seen in the 4800 block of North Marine Drive.
On Tuesday, police with the Lincoln District said the child was never missing, and has been at a shelter the entire time with his mother and family.