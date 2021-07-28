CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured Wednesday evening in an accident at the busy intersection of 79th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.
The crash happened at 7:11 p.m. at the intersection, on the cusps of the South Shore, South Chicago, and Avalon Park neighborhoods and near the Chicago Skyway overpass.
An EMS Plan 1 was called, sending five ambulances to the scene, according to the Fire Department.
A 30-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.
A 21-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were each taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.