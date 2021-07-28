With Bears Training Camp Under Way, Eddie Goldman Returns After Taking 2020 Off Due To COVID PandemicBears Training Camp got under way officially at Halas Hall Wednesday. The team did not know until the last minute whether or not defensive tackle Eddie Goldman would be there.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Faces Netherlands In Quarterfinals, Things To Know About Rematch Of 2019 World Cup FinalThe USWNT made it through the group stage but a matchup looms with a familiar foe, the Orange Lionesses, whom the U.S. beat to win the World Cup in 2019.

Olympic Champ Simone Biles Withdraws From Thursday's All-Around CompetitionSimone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

Jimenez Hits 3-Run HR, Rallies White Sox Past RoyalsEloy Jimenez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.

Cubs Lose To Reds, Have Now Lost 6 Of 10Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

85% Of Chicago Bears Players Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19, And Team Hopes That Number Goes UpThe Bears are set to start Training Camp Wednesday, with players battling for jobs and everyone battling the COVID-19 pandemic.