CHICAGO (CBS) — The South Shore Drill Team was there to welcome a much needed grocery store to the area.
Wednesday marked the grand reopening of a Jewel-Osco in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Wednesday at 94th and Ashland.READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?
Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined community leaders and other elected officials for the grand reopening of Jewel-Osco in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The mayor said it was a great day for the community. The store includes a 2,200 square-foot space to house the South Shore Drill Team so they can practice.READ MORE: Chicago School Board To Discuss 2022 Budget Proposal Wednesday; Teachers Union Demands Redo To Help Students With Trauma
Come and see us live.
South Shore Drill Team Community Room
Inside the Jewel-Osco
9400 S. Ashland, Chicago, IL
Performance time: 9:00am@jewelosco #chicagoIL #Auburn #gresham #afterschool #program pic.twitter.com/jX80wacbq4
— SouthShore DrillTeam (@SouthShoreDrill) July 12, 2021MORE NEWS: McCormick Recalls 3 Seasonings Because Of Possible Salmonella Contamination