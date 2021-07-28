DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, Chicago News, Jewel-Osco, Reopening, South Shore Drilling Team

CHICAGO (CBS) — The South Shore Drill Team was there to welcome a much needed grocery store to the area.

Wednesday marked the grand reopening of a Jewel-Osco in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Wednesday at 94th and Ashland.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined community leaders and other elected officials for the grand reopening of Jewel-Osco in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The mayor said it was a great day for the community. The store includes a 2,200 square-foot space to house the South Shore Drill Team so they can practice.

