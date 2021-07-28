With Another Loss To Reds, Cubs Have Dropped 2 Straight, 7 Of Last 11Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth straight game to match a Cincinnati record as the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Giolito Allows One Run On Four Hits, But White Sox Lose To Royals In 10Michael A. Taylor's two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

With Bears Training Camp Under Way, Eddie Goldman Returns After Taking 2020 Off Due To COVID PandemicBears Training Camp got under way officially at Halas Hall Wednesday. The team did not know until the last minute whether or not defensive tackle Eddie Goldman would be there.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Faces Netherlands In Quarterfinals, Things To Know About Rematch Of 2019 World Cup FinalThe USWNT made it through the group stage but a matchup looms with a familiar foe, the Orange Lionesses, whom the U.S. beat to win the World Cup in 2019.

Olympic Champ Simone Biles Withdraws From Thursday's All-Around CompetitionSimone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

Jimenez Hits 3-Run HR, Rallies White Sox Past RoyalsEloy Jimenez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.