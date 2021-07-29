CHICAGO (CBS) — Breezy north-northeast winds will blow along the lakefront Thursday night, and skies will clear.
The low for Thursday night is 64.
On Friday, it will be partly to mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid, with a high of 78.
On Saturday, it will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening, and a high of 83. On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 79.
The next seven days will be much cooler and seasonal, and drier air will filter into the area with plenty of sunshine.
There will be few if any rain or storm chances with the best chance Saturday afternoon-night as a weak cold front passes the region.
Meanwhile, a high swim risk and dangerous conditions at all beaches will continue through Friday evening.
Interesting Storm Fact:
A measurable seiche took place on Lake Michigan early Thursday morning. Lake levels registered a 1.5 to 2.5-foot rise in water levels due to the storms.
What's a seiche? It is a sudden oscillation of water levels due to pressure change (usually caused by a passing storm). Think bathtub water swooshing from side to side.
On June 26, 1954, there was a deadly 10- foot seiche that killed 8 fishermen as they were swept from piers and breakwaters at Montrose Beach and North Avenue Beach.