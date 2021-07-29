DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tammie Souza, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Breezy north-northeast winds will blow along the lakefront Thursday night, and skies will clear.

Next 12 Hours: 07.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Thursday night is 64.

Tonight: 07.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, it will be partly to mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid, with a high of 78.

Tomorrow: 07.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Saturday, it will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening, and a high of 83. On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 79.

7 Day Forecast: 07.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next seven days will be much cooler and seasonal, and drier air will filter into the area with plenty of sunshine.

Headlines: 07.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There will be few if any rain or storm chances with the best chance Saturday afternoon-night as a weak cold front passes the region.

Precipitation Chances: 07.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Meanwhile, a high swim risk and dangerous conditions at all beaches will continue through Friday evening.

Beach Hazards: 07.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Interesting Storm Fact:

A measurable seiche took place on Lake Michigan early Thursday morning. Lake levels registered a 1.5 to 2.5-foot rise in water levels due to the storms.

What’s a seiche? It is a sudden oscillation of water levels due to pressure change (usually caused by a passing storm). Think bathtub water swooshing from side to side.

On June 26, 1954, there was a deadly 10- foot seiche that killed 8 fishermen as they were swept from piers and breakwaters at Montrose Beach and North Avenue Beach.

