CHICAGO (CBS)– Downed trees and powerlines are among the storm damage reported north and northwest of the city.
High winds were the most damaging element of the overnight storms.READ MORE: Over 18,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Thursday morning, over 34,000 people are without power. ComEd is working to restore the power after hundreds of outages in the area.
#Skokie – the ramp from Westbound Old Orchard onto the Outbound Edens remains closed while crews clean up tree branches and debris that fell on the ramp during the early morning storm pic.twitter.com/KBum6sd9zk
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) July 29, 2021
In Skokie, tree branches fell onto the ramp to the outbound Edens Expressway at Old Orchard Road. Crews are working to clear the scene and the ramp should open shortly.
Downed wires across Metra tracks in Benseville and Galewood halted train service earlier Thursday morning. The tracked have been cleared and Metra MD-W service has been restored.READ MORE: 'Excited And Anxious' Lollapalooza Bands Fine Tuning Their Music And Stressing COVID Precautions For The Big Weekend
Metra Alert MD-W – Inbound and outbound train service has been restored on all three tracks – Trains Operating at restricted speed between Bensenville and Galewood – earlier downed wires across the tracks
— Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) July 29, 2021
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe was live in the CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab. She is warning drivers to watch out for wet roads Thursday morning.
A downed tree was reported on Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.
MORE NEWS: Lollapalooza Kicks Off Today In Grant Park