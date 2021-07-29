CHICAGO (CBS) — We have reported for the last two nights on a Chicago firefighter-EMT who is still on the job after being charged with sexual assault.
On Thursday, we went straight to Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a response.
"This is not 1970. It's not domestic – so therefore, we have a different set of standards. Murder is murder, rape is rape, regardless of where it occurs," Mayor Lightfoot said. "On duty, off duty, we're going to treat it the same."
As a result of our reporting, firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma has been removed from field responsibilities within the Fire Department.
Both Mayor Lightfoot and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt are promising policy reviews and more training.