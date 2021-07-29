Bulls Draft Illini All-American, Former Morgan Park High School Star Ayo DosunmuIllini All-American and Morgan Park High School star Ayo Dosunmu is coming home – having been drafted by the Bulls Thursday night.

'The Memories Will Never Go Away:' Cubs Finalizing Deal To Send Anthony Rizzo To YankeesThe Cubs are finalizing a deal to send Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.

Day 2 Of Bears Training Camp Brings More Fanfare With Fans' First Chance To WatchThursday's Bears Training Camp practice had a little more fanfare than the first and not just because the Bears went deeper with a two-hour session.

Votto Homers In Record 6th Game In Row As Reds Beat Cubs 7-4The Cubs scored three runs off winner Luis Castillo, who had only given up three runs total in his first four starts.

Royals Silence White Sox Bats In 5-0 Shutout, Take 3 Of 4 In SeriesCarlos Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings — the Royals had two hits in each of those innings. He struck out four without a walk.

MLB Trade Deadline: White Sox Acquire Cubs Reliever Ryan Tepera In TradeTepera figures to serve as a setup man for closer Liam Hendriks. In 43 games with the Cubs this season, he has posted a 2.91 ERA, with 16 holds, 50 strikeouts, and only 12 walks in 43 1/3 innings.