CHICAGO (CBS) — In the Chicago area, there are dangerous beach and swimming conditions through Friday evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza, that warning will stay in place through Friday at 7:00 p.m.
The weekend will be pleasant with a sun-cloud mix and some spotty showers.
Friday and Saturday mark the anniversary of the 1999 and 1916 Chicago Heat Waves.
For Friday night, clouds increase with comfortable lows either side of 60, which is below average for this date. High pressure will deliver pleasant weather through Saturday evening.
A weak cold-front slides past Saturday night and will trigger spotty showers and storm into Sunday morning. But skies clear again Sunday and sunny, dry conditions prevail through most of next week.
Temperatures will run slightly below average through the middle of next week. No stormy, muddy, hot mess for Lollapalooza this year.
TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy. Low 61.
TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny. Spotty showers or storms overnight. High 83.
SUNDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible, then turning sunny and pleasant. High 78.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High 76.