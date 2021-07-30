CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday night brought a huge show of support for a beloved barber gunned down on the job. For more than 20 years Creative Salon has been considered a safe place, and now the community refuses to let the double murder deter them from giving people a second chance.

Outside the salon a crowd came together to combat violence and rembmer Robert Hannon.

“I’m just glad everyone was able to show their support,” said the victim’s daughter Vone’ Hudson. “It’s an attest to Rob’s character. I’m just proud to be his daughter.”

But Hudson wishes her father was still here. Hannon worked as a barber at the West Side business for 20 years.

Friday his family walked by the chair draped with a cape where two men gunned down the father of 10.

The investigation shows the shooters came into a side door and intentionally shot a customer while Hannon was cutting his hair. Hannon could not avoid the bullets. Both men died.

“I’m almost speechless because I didn’t expect none of this to happen,” said salon owner Creative Scott.

For two decades the barber shop has been a safe haven for everyone in Lawndale.

“The guys who committed this and came into my salon, I don’t know if they realize how important Creative Salon is for the community,” he said.

Scott often employs those with criminal backgrounds, giving them a fresh start. The salon even trains future barbers, which is something Hannon enjoyed.

“He was definitely part of every activity we do with the young barbers program, giving back to the community, just an amazing individual,” Scott said.

As people gathered to honor Hannon’s legacy, his daugther hoped the balloons released would represent the many tips police will receive to find the gunmen.

“I just want everybody to make sure they’re safe and being on the lookout,” she said. “Hopefully we can turn this around. This is becoming ridiculous.”

Scott originally contemplated shutting down the shop after the shooting, but he knows after 21 years, it is still a needed safe haven on the West Side.

There is now a $7,000 reward to find Hannon’s killers.