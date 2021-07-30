CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing another man during a fight in West Pullman in May.
Police said 32-year-old Larry Scott is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of 37-year-old Travis Willis.
Around 10:45 p.m. on May 1, Willis was outside on the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he got into an argument with Scott, and the two began fighting, according to police.
Scott pulled out a gun and shot Willis in the head, then fled the scene, police said.
Willis was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Scott was extradited from Minneapolis and taken into custody at O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday.
He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.