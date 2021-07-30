CHICAGO (CBS) — Some heartwarming and some heartbreaking news… about Chicago’s beloved piping plovers: Monty, Rose and their chicks.
First the good stuff:READ MORE: Sunshine Mills Recalls Six Brands Of Dog Food Over Mold Byproduct
On Friday, we’ll find out the names of the newest plover chicks. There will be a naming ceremony at Montrose Beach at 5:00 p.m.
Chicagoland bird buffs suggested names, with final selection made by a committee. And more good news: the chicks are expected to “fledge” in the next few days.
That means they’ve grown wings, making them capable of flying.
Now a bit of sad news:READ MORE: Carol Stream Woman Charged After Getting Too Close To Grizzly Bear And Cubs At Yellowstone National Park
As you may know, Rose and Monty’s first eggs this season were eaten by a skunk. Then the love birds re-grouped and had four more eggs, which hatched.
Now we’ve learned two of those chicks recently disappeared, leaving just the two who will be named today. And mama Rose won’t be attending the naming ceremony.
Bird experts say it looks like she’s flown the coop, heading to the family’s winter habitat down south.
If you have to miss the naming ceremony, it will be streamed live at 5:00 on the Chicago piping plover Facebook page.
And this weekend, you can enjoy this summer’s piping plover pale ale, a tribute to Monty and Rose and a cactus found in plover habitats around Lake Michigan.MORE NEWS: Lollapalooza Enters Day 2; Organizers Say 90% Of Fans Showed Proof Of Vaccination Thursday
It will be released Sunday at noon at Imperial Oak Brewing in Brookfield. Proceeds benefit the Chicago Ornithological Society’s education and conservation programs.