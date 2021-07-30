CHICAGO (CBS) — Heads up, pet owners: six types of dog food are being recalled, because they might contain toxic levels of Aflatoxin, a byproduct of mold.
According to an FDA alert, the dog food products were made by Sunshine Mills, Inc., which issued a voluntary recall of some of its products due to potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit.
“Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities,” according to the FDA.
No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products so far.
The affected products include:
|Product Name
|Size
|Lot Codes
|TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &
BROWN RICE RECIPE
|3.5 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
|TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &
BROWN RICE RECIPE
|30 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER
PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN
RICE RECIPE
|15 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|WILD HARVEST® PREMIUM DOG
FOOD CHICKEN & BROWN RICE
RECIPE
|14 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|NURTURE FARMS® NATURAL
DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &
BROWN RICE RECIPE
|15 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER
PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN
RICE RECIPE
|30 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|HEART TO TAIL PURE BEING®
NATURAL DOG FOOD DEBONED
CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE
|5 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
|ELM PET FOODS NATURALS
CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE DOG
FOOD
|40 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
No other Sunshine Mills pet foods are affected by the recall.
“Pets that have consumed any of the above recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” the FDA said.
Anyone who has purchased any of the recalled products should stop using them, and returned any unused portion to the store where they bought it for a full refund.
Consumers also can call Sunshine Mills at 800-705-2111 or email the company at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for more information.