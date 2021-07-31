CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago medical centers have joined forces for free health screenings for people who live in the Austin neighborhood.
It is all part of an effort to raise awareness of health issues that disproportionately impact the city’s West Side.READ MORE: Life-Threatening Injuries Reported In Crash On Edens Expressway At Lake Cook Road
Loretto Hospital and the UI Cancer Center hosted the event Saturday morning near Madison Street and Kilpatrick Avenue.
Guests could sign up for free breast, cervical, and prostate cancer screenings. There were also onsite blood pressure and glucose screenings, and testing for COVID-19 and HIV.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Quiet Pattern To Come
One of the organizers, the Rev. Walter Jones of Fathers Who Care, told us the neighborhood is having a tough time and everyone has to work together to help.
“We need to come out and bring the resources to the people, and let the people know that in spite of what they might be going through, we love them, that we care about them, and we’re here to support them,” Jones said.MORE NEWS: St. Sabina Parishioners Head Out Across City For Annual Day Of Service
There were educational materials, and prizes and giveaways. Malcolm X College, Rush University Medical Center, and several community groups also offered a hand.