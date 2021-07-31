LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Saturday was day four of practice for the Bears at Halas Hall.
They will get their first off day on Sunday.
The Bears seem to have a lot of speed at the wide receiver position with second-year man Darnell Mooney, along with free agent signings Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin.
Goodwin has Olympic track-level speed. He actually tried to qualify for the long jump to be on the U.S. team in Tokyo.
He said the offseason for training for track actually has some benefit on the football field.
"It's a few nuances that I take from both, honestly, but it is a slight difference when you're running your routes. It's kind of hard to get in a real sprinter mode – my knees up in a 100-meter mode," Goodwin said. "You kind if use some of those techniques coming in, which has helped me. It helps the DB backup, because he feels the speed coming at him."
Goodwin was asked who would join him, Byrd, and Mooney on a Bears 4-by-100 relay team. He answered Justin Fields – a testament to the rookie QB’s 4.4 speed.