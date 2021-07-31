DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Weekend Forecast, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather turned much cooler Friday, and humidity levels dropped. Saturday will be warmer, but expect cooler temperatures over the next few days.

READ MORE: Lollapalooza Now Requiring Masks In Tents And Indoors For All Attendees

Saturday brings mostly sunny skies with the haze of wildfire smoke as the day goes on and near seasonable temperatures.

READ MORE: Sprinkler System Floods Skokie Apartment Building While Dousing A Fire

Showers Saturday night may linger into early Sunday. Haze will improve Sunday with cool temperatures in the upper 70s.

MORE NEWS: 4 People Shot When Gunman Opens Fire At Crowd In Jackson Park

Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy, warmer. 83
Saturday night: A few showers/thunderstorms. Mid 60s.
Sunday: Becoming sunny with a high of 78
Monday: Mostly sunny but cool. 76