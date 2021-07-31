CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather turned much cooler Friday, and humidity levels dropped. Saturday will be warmer, but expect cooler temperatures over the next few days.
Saturday brings mostly sunny skies with the haze of wildfire smoke as the day goes on and near seasonable temperatures.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy, warmer. 83
Saturday night: A few showers/thunderstorms. Mid 60s.
Sunday: Becoming sunny with a high of 78
Monday: Mostly sunny but cool. 76