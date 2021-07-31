CHICAGO (CBS) — Another mass shooting struck Chicago when four people were hit by bullets in Jackson Park, just east of Woodlawn.
According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the four were at a large gathering in a park in the 1600 block of East Hayes when someone fired shots into the crowd.
Each victim was hospitazlied at the University of Chicago Medical Center. An unidentified man was shot in the right leg and listed in serious condition. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the face and listed in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and listed in fair condition. And a 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and listed in fair condition.
Police are searching for the shooter.