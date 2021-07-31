NEW YORK (CBS) — Javy Baez has arrived in Queens and he made his debut with the New York Mets Saturday night.
Baez is batting cleanup and playing at shortstop.
He is also feeling a bit emotional about an end of era as he gets set to play for an organization other than the Cubs – the team that drafted him 10 years ago.
“A lot of emotions, because just the way (Anthony) Rizzo, and the at least the way that I grew up in the organization – it was a really big thing for me and our family,” Baez said. “And you know, at the same time, we always understand the business side, and we had a really good conversation and good communication with the front office. And it was a surprise thing for my family and for me, but at the same time, you know, we obviously are ready to move on, and you know, obviously really excited to be here right now.”
The Cubs traded Baez and Trevor Williams to the Mets on Friday for Pete Crow-Armstrong, an outfield prospect.
Rizzo is now playing in New York too, but for the Bronx Bombers rather than the Amazins. He made his debut with the Yankees on Friday.