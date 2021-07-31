CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of parishioners from St. Sabina Parish in Auburn Gresham fanned out around the city Saturday on a mission to help.
They kicked off the church's annual Day of Service with a song, then hit the streets.
From food giveaways to neighborhood cleanup and gardening, the goal is to send a message that the church is more than just a building – it's a vital part of the community.
"SO that we are here to help, you know, that you're not the only one out here – you have resources," said St. Sabina parishioner Aaminah Dishman.
Church members also visited several businesses in the neighborhood, paying for customers meals and even medication.