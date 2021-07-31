CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Saturday night in West Pullman, and one of them was killed.
At 10:15 p.m., the three victims were standing near several people who were having a quarrel in the 11600 block of South Peoria Street and all were shot.
A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the face and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 33-year-old woman was shot in the hand and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized.
A 31-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.