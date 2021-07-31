WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) — Several people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a hazardous gas leak at a factory in Wheeling.
At 3:30 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department arrived at Richelieu Foods, 120 W. Palatine Rd. They found 70 employees had been evacuated from the factory – and three were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
The leak was identified as being anhydrous ammonia, used for refrigeration in food processing.
The fire department then ventilated the factory, which is about 500,000 square feet.
The source of the leak had not been identified Saturday night.
The Richelieu Foods factory makes frozen pizzas.