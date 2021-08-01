DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Boating Accident, Lake Michigan, Northerly Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating accident this weekend sent two people to the hospital.

Two people were hurt when the 62-foot vessel the Red Baron ran aground Saturday night at Northerly Island.

There were six passengers on the boat. The Chicago Police Marine Unit rescued them.

Two people went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

