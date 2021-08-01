DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were taken to the hospital late Sunday after someone was pushed through a window at the Congress Hotel downtown during a fight.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported there was brief commotion at the hotel, at 520 S. Michigan Ave. across from the gate for Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

A man took graphic video showing someone being pushed through a ground floor window at the hotel as the window shatters. The man told Graves the fight was over “bad wristbands” for Lollapalooza.

The Fire Department said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and two more were taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Graves said two people were seen bleeding. Police blocked the sidewalk at the scene.

