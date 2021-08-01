CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot while standing on a porch on Chicago’s West Side late Saturday evening.
According to police, the shooting took place near Filmore and Mason in the The Island neighborhood, right on the edge of Oak Park.
Two men and a woman were outside around 11:30 p.m. when two gunmen went up to the porch and started shooting.
All three victims were hospitalized.
No one is in custody.