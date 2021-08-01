DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, shooting, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot while standing on a porch on Chicago’s West Side late Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting took place near Filmore and Mason in the The Island neighborhood, right on the edge of Oak Park.

Two men and a woman were outside around 11:30 p.m. when two gunmen went up to the porch and started shooting.

All three victims were hospitalized.

No one is in custody.

