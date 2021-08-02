LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Quinn family is celebrating an Olympic champion.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn – the sister of Bears linebacker Robert Quinn – won a gold medal in the Olympics. Her brother watched it happen at Halas Hall.
Camacho-Quinn, competing for Puerto Rico where their mother was born, won the 100-meter hurdles Sunday night, after setting an Olympic record in the semifinals.
It is only the second-ever gold medal for Puerto Rico. Quinn watched his sister's race, with his wife and daughter along with Coach Matt Nagy, General Manager Ryan Pace, and some teammates.
He could barely contain his emotions while he saw his baby sister running to glory.
"My phone went flying this way, and I ran up to the screen, and I could see her starting to pull away, so I'm still, again, in disbelief. Yeah, I don't know, I just want to see the gold medal in person, so I'm waiting for her to get back," Quinn said. "To be the best in the world, a lot of people don't get to say that, so I can say that about my baby sister."
Quinn said he spoke to his sister a couple times Monday congratulating her. As he said, he just plays football. She’s a world champion.