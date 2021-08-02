CHICAGO (CBS) — All three Chicago Bears quarterbacks met with the media Monday at Halas Hall.

CBS 2’s Marshall Harris has more on the number one pick who’s currently the number two quarterback.

“I’m just gonna be a sponge and soak everything in and just learn everything that they tell me.”

With 19 years of NFL quarterback experience surrounding him, Justin Fields is just fine starting his pro career number two on the depth chart.

“It’s been good, to be honest with you. I’ve just trying to take it day by day and get better,” Fields said. “Andy’s been in this league about 10 years now so he knows the playbook like this and that.”

In a handful of practices, Fields has dazzled with his elite speed.

“I think when he first got here I asked him ‘what does it feel like to run a 4.4?’ You know? He’s special,” said Bears quarterback Andy Dalton.

Matt Nagy has been happy with the speed of his progress in a short time.

“When things get real, and you’re putting the pads on, the tempo picks up and you’re playing, now we want to see him execute and play fast. That’s probably the biggest thing,” Nagy said.

“I’m constantly growing every day. So there’s a lot of people that are anxious to see me play but I think I said it in my last interview greatness doesn’t happen overnight,” said Fields.

Tuesday marks the first time Fields and his teammates will put on the pads and they’ll do it in front of fans at Soldier Field.

Fields saying he’s eager but doesn’t want to make it bigger than it is. He won’t be hitting anybody so it will be the same mindset for him.