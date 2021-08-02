CHICAGO (CBS) — The Vautravers residential building at 947 West Newport in the Lakeview East neighborhood is moving a few feet to accommodate a CTA project. The building is over 100 years old.
On Monday afternoon, crews will start slowly moving it 30 feet to the west, for the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project.
It will give the CTA room to remove a curve in the track and allow for faster and more reliable train service north of the Belmont station.
The move has a big price tag. It cost $1.75 million to buy the building and another $1.75 million to move it. Work on the building should be finished in September.