CHICAGO (CBS)– Lollapalooza is over and clean up is underway after an estimated 400,000 people attended the music festival.

Now, the wait in on to see if this event was indeed a COVID super spreader event, as some have feared.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced a lot of criticism and moving forward with Lollapalooza even with COVID cases going up.

But she’s continued to defend that decision.

Lightfoot on Sunday defended the decision to hold Lollapalooza given that 90% of attendees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but said gathering on public transit without masks is not acceptable.

At a news conference about the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant, a reporter pointed out that few Lollapalooza concertgoers have been seen wearing masks in Grant Park. She was asked if she was still confident that going ahead with the festival was not a mistake.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours was required for entry.

Organizers posted the dates for next year’s festival, on their website, early Monday morning.

The current plan is to hold the festival from July 28 to July 31.

The current contract with Lollapalooza expires this year. No word yet about a new contract, but the city has long said it hopes to continue the partnership.