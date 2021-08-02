DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man with gunshot wounds died after his car crashed into a house in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department responded to a car crash at a home in the 13100 Block of S. Eberhart around 4:18 a.m. Monday.

Officers found an unresponsive 46-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his torso, inside the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the man’s car jumped the curb and crashed into the front of the house. CPD said the damage to the house was minor.

No one is in custody.

