CHICAGO (CBS) — New details have been released on the total number of evictions already filed as the moratorium is lifted in Illinois.
A total of 45 evictions were filed in the City of Chicago on Monday – including three commercial evictions.
In the suburbs, there were eight evictions filed.
Monday was the first business day after the moratorium expired.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is putting a limited extension on the federal eviction moratorium. It applies to counties with a “substantial” or “high” amount of COVID spread. Most Chicago area counties are in the “substantial” range.
The new order will expire Oct. 3.
This comes as Democrats are pushing cities and states to distribute more of the $46 billion in rental assistance that Congress has already approved.MORE NEWS: Man, 81, Shot And Wounded In Hermosa Neighborhood
So far, only $3 billion has been doled out.