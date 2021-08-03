CHICAGO (CBS) — Seeking to return to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Chicago Bulls reportedly are signing San Antonio Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million contract through a sign-and-trade deal.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Bulls will be sending power forward Thaddeus Young, a future first-round draft pick, and two second-round picks to the Spurs in exchange for DeRozan.

Sources: The San Antonio Spurs are finalizing sending DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls for Thad Young, a future first-round pick and two second-round picks.
A four-time All-Star, DeRozan gives the Bulls another impact player to team up with first-time All-Star shooting guard Zach Lavine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who joined the Bulls at the trade deadline last season.
DeRozan, who turns 32 later this week, has averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 12 seasons with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
DeRozan, who turns 32 later this week, has averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 12 seasons with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

He averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists last season, and has averaged at least 20 points per game each of the past eight seasons.
The signing comes one day after the Bulls reportedly signed New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball to a four-year, $85 million deal as part of another sign-and-trade deal, in exchange for Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple. The Bulls also signed former Laker combo guard Alex Caruso to a four-year, $37 million deal on Monday.