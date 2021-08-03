DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents in Hyde Park about a recent string of armed robberies.

Chicago police say it’s happened four times in the past week:

  • at 2:55 a.m. on July 27 in the 5100 block of South Kimbark Avenue;
  • at 9:30 p.m. on July 29 in the 5400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue;
  • at 7:15 p.m. on July 31 in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue;
  • at 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the 1400 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard.

In each of the robberies, one to three men approached the victim with a gun, demanded their personal belongings or vehicle, and fled the scene after getting it.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers. Police also cautioned people to be aware of their surroundings, and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

