CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana State Police trooper helped rescue a dog that was running through traffic on I-65 on Sunday, after someone dumped the dog on the side of the highway in northwest Indiana.
Indiana State Police said the trooper was driving on I-65 near I-94 on Sunday, when traffic came to a stop because a dog was running in and out of traffic.
Witnesses told police they had seen someone dump the dog from a van on the side of the interstate. The dog was very skinny and appeared to have been neglected.
With the help of some Good Samaritans, the trooper was able to lure the dog to safety.
The trooper named the dog “Grace” and took the pup to a local animal shelter for treatment, and possible adoption.