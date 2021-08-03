DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dog Rescued, Indiana news, Indiana State Police, Interstate 65, Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana State Police trooper helped rescue a dog that was running through traffic on I-65 on Sunday, after someone dumped the dog on the side of the highway in northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the trooper was driving on I-65 near I-94 on Sunday, when traffic came to a stop because a dog was running in and out of traffic.

READ MORE: LOCATED: Stacey Ammons, 31, Reported Missing From Morris

Indiana State Police Trooper Marlowe helped rescue an abandoned dog on Interstate 65 on Aug. 1, 2021. She named the dog “Grace” before taking the pup to an animal shelter for treatment. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Witnesses told police they had seen someone dump the dog from a van on the side of the interstate. The dog was very skinny and appeared to have been neglected.

READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Charged In West Garfield Park Carjacking

With the help of some Good Samaritans, the trooper was able to lure the dog to safety.

MORE NEWS: Pickpockets Travel More Than 1,000 Miles To Steal Phones At Lollapalooza, But Some Victims Got Their Phones Back

“Grace,” an abandoned dog spotted running in and out of traffic on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana, was rescued on Aug. 1, 2021, by an Indiana State Police trooper and a group of Good Samaritans. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

The trooper named the dog “Grace” and took the pup to a local animal shelter for treatment, and possible adoption.

(Credit: Indiana State Police)

CBS 2 Chicago Staff