CHICGAO (CBS)– A 35-year-old man was shot while driving in the West Elsdon neighborhood.
Police said the driver noticed another car following him around midnight, and he tried to change direction.READ MORE: Simone Biles Wins Bronze In Balance Beam
Police said as the victim reached the 5600 block of South Karlov Avenue, someone in the other car fired shots, shooting the man in the back.
The man drove himself to the hospital and is now stable.READ MORE: Moran Park To Host Its First 'National Night Out' Event, Bringing CPD Officers Together With Englewood Community 'To Be The Solution That We Want To See'
A 10-year-old girl in the car with him at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
No one is in custody.
MORE NEWS: Cab Driver Robbed At Gunpoint In Norwood Park
5 31