CHICAGO (CBS) — The esteemed concert venue the Metro announced Tuesday that it will require all patrons to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry.
The proof of vaccination – with the last dose administered at least 14 days before the event – will be required along with a photo ID to enter the Metro, at 3730 N. Clark St. just north of Wrigley Field.
A current negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted as a substitute.
The Metro is also advising everyone to wear masks at its events.
The venue noted that the policy may change based on city and state guidelines.
“We value our fans more than words can tell, and we greatly appreciate you working with us to ensure the safety of all,” the Metro tweeted. “Together, we can keep the music playing within our walls.”
Owner Joe Shanahan opened the Metro – formerly known as Cabaret Metro – in 1982. REM played the first concert at the venue, and it is known for launching the careers of Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair, Veruca Salt, and other A-list acts.
The Metro was closed for well over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at one point had to fight off a social media rumor that it had closed permanently.