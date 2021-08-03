CHICAGO (CBS) — Stacey Ammons, a woman who had been reported missing by police in southwest suburban Morris, after being dropped off at the Metra station in Joliet, has been found safe in far north suburban North Chicago.
Morris police issued a missing person alert for Ammons on Monday, after she had last been seen on July 27 when she asked Morris police for a ride to Walmart, where video footage showed she bought a hardshell suitcase.
Ammons was then picked up using Uber at 9:34 a.m. and dropped of at 10:02 a.m. at the Joliet Metra Station. Police say her debit card was used at Franklin's Tap in Chicago before 9 p.m. that same day.
Her new suitcase and phone were found at a bus stop on Jackson Street in front of Willis Tower the next day by a Willis Tower employee.
Police say Ammons purchased an Amtrak ticket to Deerborn, Michigan, but never boarded the train.
Tuesday morning, police said Ammons was found safe at Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago. She has been reunited with her family.