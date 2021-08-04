CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a man pistol-whipped her at a Blue Line station in Bucktown, disrupting CTA service Wednesday morning.
Police said, shortly after 9 a.m., a man hit a woman with a gun at the Western stop on the Blue Line, in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?
The woman was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago for treatment, but her condition was not available.READ MORE: Hyde Park Summer Fest Canceled Due To Increasing COVID-19 Cases
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.MORE NEWS: Lawyer: R. Kelly Gained Weight, Lost Money Ahead Of Trial
Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Belmont and Damen after the attack, but the CTA is resuming normal service. The CTA said residual delays are expected, and some Blue Line trains and platforms might be more crowded than usual as crews work to restore normal service.