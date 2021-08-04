DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:blood donation, Blood Drive, Brookfield Zoo, Red Cross

CHICAGO (CBS)– You can save a life and see some animals Wednesday.

Brookfield Zoo is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Blood Drive. Every adult who donates gets free general admission into the zoo today for themselves and two kids.

The blood drive starts at 9 a.m. at the zoo’s Discovery Center and runs through 3 p.m.

With hospitalizations up across the country, the need for blood is high.

Pre-registration is encouraged, which you can do through the Red Cross blood donor app.

