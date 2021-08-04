PARADISE, Mich. (CBS/AP) — Two people who were missing after their canoe overturned several times in the Tahquamenon River have been found following a search in a heavily forested part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers located 19-year-old Ezequiel Gianfranco of Homestead, Florida and 20-year-old Nathalie Hoste-Skrzypek, of Chicago, on Monday in a boat operated by a good Samaritan.READ MORE: Woman Pistol-Whipped On CTA Blue Line Train In Bucktown
Gianfranco and Hoste-Skrzypek were overdue by three hours when friends reported them missing about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to staff at Tahquamenon Falls State Park, near Paradise and northwest of Sault Ste. Marie.READ MORE: Gov. JB Pritzker Issues New Mask Mandate For Illinois Schools, Some State Employees As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Climb
Officers spotted Gianfranco and Hoste-Skrzypek late Monday morning in the boat. They said they spent the night in a small cabin.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warming Trend Continues