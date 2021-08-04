CHICAGO (CBS) — Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury traded in the gold uniform of the Vegas Golden Knights, and the thought of early retirement for another season of hockey in Blackhawks red.
At 36, Fleury could have ridden off into the sunset, but he decided the move to Chicago was worth an 18th season.
"I'm fortunate, you know, that I think Stan gave me some time to reflect on what I wanted to do; what is best for me and my family, and I'm excited now; excited to move," Fleury said. "Obviously, Chicago was a dominant team for many years, and I think now I think now, with the (moves) that they made this summer, they want to get back in the playoffs, and that's exciting to me."
It wasn’t a sure thing that Fleury would come on when the ’Hawks traded for the reigning Vezina winner, who needed some time to decide after being blindsided by the trade news.
But President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman said he was never worried.
The Blackhawks announced last week that they had acquired Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins before he joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18, in exchange for minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen.