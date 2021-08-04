CHICAGO (CBS)– Northbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive are closed due to a fiery rollover crash early Wednesday morning.
The two-car crash closed lanes between Fullerton and Belmont avenues.
Good samaritans said they heard a bang and started running towards a Toyota Camry that caught on fire with a woman inside.
A witness told CBS 2 he grabbed her and got her out of the vehicle. The woman's condition is unknown at this time.
Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.