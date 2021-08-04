DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Belmont Avenue, Crash, Fullerton Avenue, Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS)– Northbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive are closed due to a fiery rollover crash early Wednesday morning.

The two-car crash closed lanes between Fullerton and Belmont avenues.

Good samaritans said they heard a bang and started running towards a Toyota Camry that caught on fire with a woman inside.

A witness told CBS 2 he grabbed her and got her out of the vehicle. The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.

