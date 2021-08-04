CHICAGO (CBS) — A bullet seemed to come out of nowhere when it struck a woman in her apartment in South Shore Wednesday evening.
At 6:34 p.m., the 42-year-old woman was in her third-floor apartment in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue when she a bullet struck her in the chest, police said.
The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Police late Wednesday were combing the alleys for clues.
Area Two detectives were investigating.