CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a driver in Hyde Park, as well as a separate armed robbery in Chinatown.
Police said the boy was arrested on Wednesday in Englewood, after he was identified as the carjacker who stole a 38-year-old man's vehicle by force on Monday in the 1400 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard.
According to police, the boy also was connected to an armed robbery in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue on July 3, and at the time of his arrest was driving a car that had been stolen from the 5100 block of South Harper Avenue on Tuesday.
The boy is charged with one count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Court information was not immediately available.