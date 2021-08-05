DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot by another child Thursday afternoon in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of South Carpenter Street around 6 p.m.

Police say she was inside a home when another child discovered a gun and accidentally shot the girl in the chest.

The Chicago Fire Department confirms they transported the child to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A man on the scene was taken in for questioning, according to police.

