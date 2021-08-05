CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in central Wisconsin have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old boy whose mother took off with him while police were trying to investigate a report of possible neglect or abuse.

Wisconsin Rapids Police said 2-month-old Dorian L. Giesen has a life-threatening medical condition, and requires daily medication that his mother did not have with her when she fled from police with her son in the car.

Police said officers were conducting a well-being check on Dorian while investigating a possible case of neglect or abuse, and tried to contact his mother, Haley N. Pelot, when she spotted officers and got into a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with an unidentified male driver, who drove off.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued to flee, eventually leaving the city of Wisconsin Rapids. When officers realized Dorian was in the car they were chasing, they called off the pursuit “in the interest of the child’s safety,” police said.

“The child has a life-threatening medical condition that requires medication multiple times per day. It is believed that the mother does not have the medication with her. The child requires immediate medical attention,” police said on a missing person poster.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued an arrest warrant for Pelot, and police are asking for help finding her and her son.

Dorian is a 2-month-old White boy, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1-foot-11 and weighs 9 pounds.

Pelot is a 5-foot-1, 120-pound White woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen as a passenger in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with a black front bumper and Wisconsin license plate AHY 5345.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8701 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-325-STOP (6867). The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve and report crime in our community. The new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your phone or used online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm Tips should reference Wisconsin Rapids Police Department incident # 21-13169.