CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White said starting September 1, Secretary of State employees who haven’t been vaccinated will have get repeated COVID-19 testing.
“As the pandemic continues to surge nationally, we must do all we can to maintain the safety of our customers and employees and this is an important step in doing that,” said White.READ MORE: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: New Coordination Center, Using Data To Get COVID Information Out, Will Now Be Used To Combat Violence
Secretary of State Employees will have to show proof of their vaccination status. Those who aren’t vaccinated will have to “submit the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks.”
The state agency is requiring all employees and customers at driver services facilities, Secretary of State Offices and the Illinois State Capitol Complex to wear masks inside those locations.
RELATED: Secretary Of State’s Office Unveils Pilot Program To Ease ‘Heavy Customer Volume’READ MORE: Amber Alert Issued For 2-Month-Old Dorian Giesen, Wisconsin Infant With Medical Condition
White said his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until January 1, 2022. Expired documents will stay valid until January 1, 2022.
MORE NEWS: Over 20,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
— IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) July 30, 2021