DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Video is now giving the first look from police body cameras of a deadly shooting at a Dolton drive thru.
Police were trying to get a woman with a gun out of her car. CBS 2 highlighted the officer who was dragged as she pulled away.
She then ran over a second officer when police started shooting at her.
The driver, Alexis Wilson from Homewood, died from gunshot wounds and ended up crashing her car into a bike shop.
She had been banging on the window of the drive thru when workers saw a gun in her car and called police.
The Dolton police chief said the officers who were hurt have a long road to recovery.